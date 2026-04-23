John Stossel: I Exposed Mainstream Media Fear-Mongering From the Inside

I sat down with libertarian reporter John Stossel to discuss his journey from pro-regulation consumer watchdog to small-government debunker of liberal economic dogma. We cover his accidental entry into journalism, his libertarian awakening, and why liberty is such a hard sell to the average person.
John is a long-time critic of media fear-mongering, creating the 1994 ABC special “Are We Scaring You to Death?” His more than 50-year career has taken him from Portland local news to ABC, Fox Business, and now his independent venture, Stossel TV.
Follow John Stossel on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/JohnStossel?s=20
Watch Stossel TV on YouTube: https://youtube.com/@stosseltv?si=IYpeyB-fUcmL9JNz
Outline:
[0:00] How John ended up in journalism
[4:10] Has journalism changed over the years?
[7:00] Liberty isn’t intuitive for most people
[10:44] Exposing media fear-mongering
[14:30] Was the media ever really trustworthy?
[16:47] Is “corporate greed” actually dangerous?
[21:40] The great communicators of economics
[23:39] Conservative vs libertarians vs liberals
[31:34] Steel-man the other side, then debunk it
[34:38] Why government is so inefficient
[39:07] Will we ever learn the lesson of communism?
[42:03] Social media has revolutionized citizen journalism
[46:19] The challenges facing Gen Z
[48:47] Bad news makes a better story than good news
[55:38] Rethinking the libertarian view on immigration
[1:01:25] John’s conflicted views on President Trump
[1:08:12] Kids should be working
[1:14:12] John’s upbringing and religious background
[1:19:42] How John approaches his interviews
[1:21:41] The iconic mustache and marriage
[1:28:03] Fatherhood should be playful
[1:29:21] Transitioning from TV to YouTube
[1:33:01] Should we be scared of AI?
[1:36:04] Dealing with the mess of the healthcare system
[1:39:56] Dads and moms have different strengths
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