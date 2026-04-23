John Stossel: I Exposed Mainstream Media Fear-Mongering From the Inside

I sat down with libertarian reporter John Stossel to discuss his journey from pro-regulation consumer watchdog to small-government debunker of liberal economic dogma. We cover his accidental entry into journalism, his libertarian awakening, and why liberty is such a hard sell to the average person.

John is a long-time critic of media fear-mongering, creating the 1994 ABC special “Are We Scaring You to Death?” His more than 50-year career has taken him from Portland local news to ABC, Fox Business, and now his independent venture, Stossel TV.

Follow John Stossel on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/JohnStossel?s=20

Watch Stossel TV on YouTube: https://youtube.com/@stosseltv?si=IYpeyB-fUcmL9JNz

Outline:

[0:00] How John ended up in journalism

[4:10] Has journalism changed over the years?

[7:00] Liberty isn’t intuitive for most people

[10:44] Exposing media fear-mongering

[14:30] Was the media ever really trustworthy?

[16:47] Is “corporate greed” actually dangerous?

[21:40] The great communicators of economics

[23:39] Conservative vs libertarians vs liberals

[31:34] Steel-man the other side, then debunk it

[34:38] Why government is so inefficient

[39:07] Will we ever learn the lesson of communism?

[42:03] Social media has revolutionized citizen journalism

[46:19] The challenges facing Gen Z

[48:47] Bad news makes a better story than good news

[55:38] Rethinking the libertarian view on immigration

[1:01:25] John’s conflicted views on President Trump

[1:08:12] Kids should be working

[1:14:12] John’s upbringing and religious background

[1:19:42] How John approaches his interviews

[1:21:41] The iconic mustache and marriage

[1:28:03] Fatherhood should be playful

[1:29:21] Transitioning from TV to YouTube

[1:33:01] Should we be scared of AI?

[1:36:04] Dealing with the mess of the healthcare system

[1:39:56] Dads and moms have different strengths

Purchase a T-shirt, hoodie, and more over on our merch store: https://shop.dadsavesamerica.com/

Watch the video version on YouTube: https://youtu.be/dYSTrFWHyqs

Make a tax-deductible donation to Dad Saves America: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://secure.anedot.com/emergent-order-foundation/dad-website?⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Visit our website: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.dadsavesamerica.com/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠