Why Africa Stays Poor (It’s Not Colonialism) - Magatte Wade

I sat down with Senegalese immigrant and entrepreneur Magatte Wade to discuss why Africa remains the poorest continent and why the most popular explanations are wrong.

Colonialism, slavery, or IQ differences are the answers most people reach for, but the data says otherwise. Ethiopia was never colonized and has been the poster child for African poverty for decades. Slavery was practiced by every race against every other race throughout human history. Nigerian immigrants are some of the most successful people in America.

Originally believing the Marxist narrative about Africa’s struggles, Magatte later realized that the truth was the exact opposite.

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Follow Magatte Wade on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/magattew?s=20

Learn more about Magatte’s work: https://www.magattewade.com/

Outline:

[0:00] Why is Africa poor?

[13:16] The race-IQ question

[24:09] Colonialism and slavery are universal

[31:38] How did slavery become about race?

[48:21] Marxism tells a compelling story about Africa

[0:59:59] Why its hard to advocate for capitalism

[1:05:09] Survivor’s guilt from leaving Africa

[1:13:26] Setting up a business in Senegal is impossible

[1:22:34] Why did Marxism take over Africa?

[1:38:30] How could Mamdani be popular in 2026?

[1:45:55] COVID triggered a revolution in education

[1:52:35] Does education or psychology drive beliefs more?

[1:57:33] Agency is the key to success

[2:01:31] Optimism, prosperity, and wealth disease

[2:10:07] Black American vs African immigrant culture

[2:23:23] Can we get over racial grievance politics?

[2:30:58] America is the greatest country

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