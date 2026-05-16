How Nations Actually Get Rich (It’s Not Socialism)

Hey there friends! Below are some resources I referenced in preparation for this week’s video commentary. Enjoy!
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The World’s Most Surprising Capitalist Makeover Is Under Way in Sweden - Wall Street Journal
Exclusive: Suspected Chinese spy targeted California politicians - Axios
From ‘open hearts’ to closed borders: behind Sweden’s negative net immigration figures - The Guardian
From ‘open hearts’ to closed borders: behind Sweden’s negative net immigration figures - The Guardian
How gang violence took hold of Sweden – in five charts - The Guardian
The Thucydides Trap: Are the U.S. and China Headed for War? - The Atlantic
Xi Warned of the ‘Thucydides Trap.’ What Is It? - New York Times
California mayor charged with acting as illegal agent for China - ABC News
Enmark Starts to Trim Its Admired Safety Net - New York Times