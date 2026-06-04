“Falling Behind” Is Public School Propaganda - Graham Frey

I sat down with education innovator Graham Frey to discuss what school is actually for, how structure and choice should be balanced in a child’s life, and why the “falling behind” framework scares families into staying at failing schools.

We get into:

The six habits every kid should leave school with

How standardized test hide the reality of public schools

The tension between teachers and school bureaucracies

What school choice offers that zip-code schools don’t

Why Graham thinks kids fundamentally want to learn

How social pressure manipulates parents into propping up public schools

The ethics of running education experiments on kids

Student-directed learning vs. traditional structure

Why the future of education might be found in abandoned malls

What AI will and won’t change about how kids learn

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Learn more about Graham Frey’s work: https://www.grahamfrey.com/

Outline:

[0:00] Learning to love school

[11:53] Education degrees are useless

[19:17] What is the point of school?

[31:18] Hold kids to standards

[37:09] What if parents aren’t doing their job?

[46:50] Teacher autonomy vs standardization

[55:06] What is the Primer School network?

[1:03:14] How to choose between alternative schools

[1:12:19] Most students are falling behind

[1:18:19] Growth matters more than “grade level”

[1:27:38] Teachers need to be held accountable

[1:32:49] Catholic schools are a missed opportunity

[1:35:47] The pros and cons of school consolidation

[1:49:12] Students need structure before choice

[2:03:37] How rigorous should school be?

[2:17:16] We don’t know what AI means for education

[2:29:09] Parenting from first principles

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