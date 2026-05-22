They Lied to Your Kids for 15 Years. The UN Just Admitted It.

Hey there friends! Below are some resources I referenced in preparation for this week’s video commentary. Enjoy!
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No, RCP8.5 Did Not Become Implausible Because of Climate Policy - AEI
Climate group reverses course on doomsday predictions — and Trump takes victory lap: ‘WRONG! WRONG! WRONG!’ - New York Post
The Scenario Model Intercomparison Project for CMIP7 (ScenarioMIP-CMIP7) - European Geosciences Union
Systemic Misuse of Scenarios in Climate Research and Assessment - SSRN
Explainer: The high-emissions ‘RCP8.5’ global warming scenario - Carbon Brief
Students around the world walk out to protest climate change ahead of U.N. summit - CBS News
Striking students call on the government to do more to fight climate change - RNZ