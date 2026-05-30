"We Are Summoning the Demon." Is Elon Right About AI?

Hey there friends! Below are some resources I referenced in preparation for this week’s video commentary. Enjoy!
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Graduation Speaker Praised AI At UCF And The Students Booed Her Off Stage - Artvoice
Flash Poll: Trust and Artificial Intelligence at a Crossroads - Edelman
Corporate America Is Starting to Ration AI as Cost Skyrockets - WSJ
AI costs begin to bite as agents may increase token demand by 24 times, says Goldman Sachs report — Uber and Microsoft among companies feeling the bite of tokenized billing - Tom's Hardware
Key findings about how Americans view artificial intelligence - Pew Research Center
Uber chief warns no link yet between AI tokenmaxxing and shipping successful products — company pumps the brakes on all-out AI spending - Tom's Hardware
DuckDuckGo sees iPhone installs spike in the US following AI announcements at Google I/O - 9to5Mac