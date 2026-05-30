Dad Saves America

Dad Saves America

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"We Are Summoning the Demon." Is Elon Right About AI?

John Papola's avatar
John Papola
May 30, 2026

Hey there friends! Below are some resources I referenced in preparation for this week’s video commentary. Enjoy!

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