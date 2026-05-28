How Woke Feminism Created the Manosphere - Wilfred Reilly

I sat down with political scientist and co-founder of Unified Solutions America Wilfred Reilly to discuss the state of the woke left, the toxic feedback loop between radical feminism and the manosphere, and the ongoing battle over American identity.

We get into:

The SPLC federal indictment and allegations of funding white supremacist groups

Why woke isn’t dead and how society keeps moving to the left

How radical feminism set the stage for the manosphere to thrive

Why young men and women have stopped getting together

The “toaster lover problem” and how the internet concentrates fringe behavior

Why neither the woke left nor the red pill right works for normal people

The Hamas-Israel conflict and why Reilly says Israel is clearly in the right

America as Rome and whether we’re heading toward empire

Race, IQ, and how to have an honest conversation about group differences

Head to cozyearth.com and use my code DSA for up to 20% off! And if you get a Post-Purchase Survey, make sure to let them know you heard about Cozy Earth right here!

See fewer carts go abandoned and more sales go with Shopify and their Shop Pay button. Sign up for your one-dollar-per-month trial today at shopify.com/dad.

Follow Wilfred Reilly on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/wil_da_beast630?s=20

Learn more about Unified Solutions America: https://unifiedsolutionsamerica.com/

Outline:

[0:00] The SPLC indictment

[15:06] Wokeness in Trump’s 2nd term

[27:33] Are young men going too far?

[38:49] The reality of racism in 2026

[43:47] How the social sciences lie with data

[49:00] Why are we uncomfortable judging behavior?

[55:18] Is the dating crisis driving political insanity?

[1:04:33] How the internet amplifies weird niches

[1:09:38] Inoculate yourself against novelty addiction

[1:17:07] How religion and community create stability

[1:21:39] Critical theory can’t build anything

[1:25:57] Abolishing social rules drives people crazy

[1:34:39] We’re overthinking the Israel-Gaza war

[1:46:23] How impactful is antisemitism?

[1:54:00] Where is American civilization headed?

[2:02:16] Will America follow Rome’s path?

[2:07:09] Why Wilfred is optimistic for the future

[2:13:49] An honest take on race and IQ

Purchase a T-shirt, hoodie, and more over on our merch store: https://shop.dadsavesamerica.com/

Watch the video version on YouTube: https://youtu.be/mfiXBreNzKo

Make a tax-deductible donation to Dad Saves America: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://secure.anedot.com/emergent-order-foundation/dad-website?⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Visit our website: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.dadsavesamerica.com/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠