I sat down with Gad Saad, author of “Suicidal Empathy,” to discuss the evolutionary psychology behind why the West is self-destructing in the name of tolerance.

Empathy is a perfectly adaptive human trait, but like any biological mechanism, it can misfire. When ideological parasites like gender ideology and critical race theory are the basis for empathy, it stops being a virtue and becomes a civilizational death wish.

We also get into why intelligent people are paradoxically the most vulnerable to bad ideas, why communism keeps coming back no matter how many times history buries it, and what it will actually take for the West to rediscover its survival instinct.

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Follow Gad Saad on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/GadSaad?s=20

Watch “The Saad Truth” on YouTube: https://youtube.com/@gadsaad?si=IXzOZiofEqQwjEld

Order a copy of “Suicidal Empathy”: https://a.co/d/00Nzg4h0

Outline:

[0:00] A Canadian trying to save America

[2:08] What happens when empathy misfires?

[8:21] Even victims of crimes feel guilty now

[17:06] The evolution of the parasitic mind

[31:40] Christian ethics and self-sacrifice

[36:03] Can we trust evolutionary psychology?

[46:18] There are different kinds of truth

[54:24] Why don’t bad ideals die out?

[105:04] Is comfort driving us crazy?

[1:08:34] How to protect your kids from the mind virus

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