The Barbarians Are Inside the Gates… and We Invited Them

Hey there friends! Below are some resources I referenced in preparation for this week’s video commentary. Enjoy!
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The ENTIRE History Of Islam And Muhammad In 68 Minutes - Dr. William Federer
Outrage at UN: Democracies Enable Iran, China, Cuba to Oversee Human Rights Bodies - UN Watch
A Global Web of Chinese Propaganda Leads to a U.S. Tech Mogul - NYT
Naturalization Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America - U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services
Feds subpoena Hasan Piker, Medea Benjamin over Cuba trips - Fox News