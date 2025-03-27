I sat down with Dr. Marty Makary, Johns Hopkins surgeon and President Trump’s new FDA Commissioner, to discuss the urgent need for reform in American healthcare. Dr. Makary pulls back the curtain on the medical dogma that has infiltrated our system, explaining how outdated, unscientific beliefs and entrenched interests harm patients and stifle innovation. From the critical need for price transparency and competition to the failures of pandemic-era policies, he offers a bold vision for restoring trust and accountability in medicine. Dr. Makary also highlights the microbiome—the ecosystem of bacteria and microorganisms living in our bodies—as one of the most exciting new frontiers in medicine, emphasizing its critical role in understanding and improving human health.
Follow Dr. Makary on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/MartyMakary
Outline:
[0:00] How doctors lost the trust of Americans
[8:46] Breaking through the COVID propaganda
[14:18] The paternalistic culture of medicine
[25:46] Idea laundering in public health
[33:23] Medical dogma causes all sorts of harm
[41:22] Antibiotics overuse and the human microbiome
[52:16] The downsides of medicalizing childbirth
[59:02] Why do doctors push for C-sections so often?
[1:08:26] Medical “experts” created severe peanut allergies
[1:14:07] The immune tolerance approach to parenting
[1:23:04] Broken incentives in medical institutions
[1:30:26] Innovative new approaches to healthcare
[1:37:37] We need real competition in healthcare
[1:53:16] Medicare and Medicaid broke healthcare
[1:57:28] How can we make our system better?
[1:59:38] Americans need to rebuild community
Watch the video version on YouTube: https://youtu.be/hpxDsGqiLd4
Make a tax-deductible donation to Dad Saves America: https://secure.anedot.com/emergent-order-foundation/dad-website?
Visit our website: https://www.dadsavesamerica.com/
Share this post