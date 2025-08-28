Paul Zak on Neuroscience, Trust, and Why Communism Sucks

I sat down with neuroeconomist, author, and entrepreneur Paul Zak to discuss the neuroscience of human behavior and society. Paul explains his work on oxytocin—the "moral molecule"—and how it affects everything from political beliefs and economic systems to our most intimate relationships. We discuss why a lack of "friction" is making Gen Z miserable, why strong relationships are essential for success, and how to build a resilient mind in an anxious world.
Outline:
[0:00] The role of biology in economics
[10:35 10:49] Are humans rational?
[16:33 16:47] Oxytocin, trust, and cooperation
[23:58 24:12] How do screens impact our interactions?
[27:56] Homogeneity vs. polarization
[34:33] Learning new skills with neuroscience
[38:56] You need to encounter friction in life
[50:08] Acclimate to fear and uncertainty
[54:53] Good relationships allow you to take risks
[58:25] The neuroscience of dating, politics, and masculinity
[1:11:17] Testosterone turns Democrats into Republicans?
[1:18:13] You always have to fight communism
[1:26:20] Status-seeking is a zero-sum game
[1:32:34] “The Little Book of Happiness”
[1:37:06] The morality of free markets
[1:43:53] The pros and cons of American dynamism
[1:49:13] Is persuasion just manipulation?
[2:02:29] Building an app to set emotional goals
