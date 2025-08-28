Dad Saves America

Paul Zak on Neuroscience, Trust, and Why Communism Sucks
Paul Zak on Neuroscience, Trust, and Why Communism Sucks

Aug 28, 2025
I sat down with neuroeconomist, author, and entrepreneur Paul Zak to discuss the neuroscience of human behavior and society. Paul explains his work on oxytocin—the "moral molecule"—and how it affects everything from political beliefs and economic systems to our most intimate relationships. We discuss why a lack of "friction" is making Gen Z miserable, why strong relationships are essential for success, and how to build a resilient mind in an anxious world.

Purchase “The Little Book of Happiness”: https://a.co/d/fnWrfdX

Learn more about Paul’s “Six” app: https://your6.com/

Follow Paul on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/pauljzak

Outline:

[0:00] The role of biology in economics

[10:35 10:49] Are humans rational?

[16:33 16:47] Oxytocin, trust, and cooperation

[23:58 24:12] How do screens impact our interactions?

[27:56] Homogeneity vs. polarization

[34:33] Learning new skills with neuroscience

[38:56] You need to encounter friction in life

[50:08] Acclimate to fear and uncertainty

[54:53] Good relationships allow you to take risks

[58:25] The neuroscience of dating, politics, and masculinity

[1:11:17] Testosterone turns Democrats into Republicans?

[1:18:13] You always have to fight communism

[1:26:20] Status-seeking is a zero-sum game

[1:32:34] “The Little Book of Happiness”

[1:37:06] The morality of free markets

[1:43:53] The pros and cons of American dynamism

[1:49:13] Is persuasion just manipulation?

[2:02:29] Building an app to set emotional goals

Watch the video version on YouTube: https://youtu.be/ldhH-yo0_zc

Make a tax-deductible donation to Dad Saves America: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://secure.anedot.com/emergent-order-foundation/dad-website?⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Visit our website: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.dadsavesamerica.com/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

