The Sexual Revolution Ruined Millennials. Will Gen Z Get It Right? - Aleks Svetski
The Sexual Revolution Ruined Millennials. Will Gen Z Get It Right? - Aleks Svetski

Oct 02, 2025
I sat down with Aleks Svetski, author of “The UnCommunist Manifesto” and “The Bushido of Bitcoin,” to discuss why socialism fails, the fallout of the sexual revolution, and Bitcoin’s potential for our future. The Millennial generation was the test case for absolute gender equality—even to the point of ignoring biology—and now Gen Z is searching for different solutions, from full-blown communism to hard-core traditionalism. We dig into why socialists misunderstand the world, the need for values beyond economics, and I ask Aleks some questions I have about Bitcoin.

Follow Aleks on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/AleksSvetski

Aleks on Substack: https://substack.com/@svetskiwrites

”The UnCommunist Manifesto”: https://a.co/d/icDKFRI

“The Bushido of Bitcoin”: https://a.co/d/fjBEd8G

Outline:

[0:00] “The UnCommunist Manifesto”

[4:39] Will the Mamdani trend last?

[14:24] How to talk someone out of socialism

[25:52] Deploying capital effectively and efficiently

[32:51] Learning the messy reality of business

[46:44] Leftists care more about animals than family

[54:32] Why do we romanticize the noble savage?

[1:01:11] Economics doesn’t describe all of life

[1:10:53] Masculinity, femininity, and reality

[1:32:31] How conservatives lost the sexual revolution

[1:42:39] Love, respect, and authority

[1:53:19] Is AI revolutionary or overhyped?

[2:00:11] Can we trust that Bitcoin will survive?

[2:28:58] The morality of monetary systems

[2:41:16] Equality, fairness, and justice

[2:48:56] Dependence is dehumanizing

[2:54:58] Parenting is about modeling

Watch the video version on YouTube: https://youtu.be/eiEsteZojb8

Make a tax-deductible donation to Dad Saves America: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://secure.anedot.com/emergent-order-foundation/dad-website?⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Visit our website: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.dadsavesamerica.com/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

