Bret Weinstein on Epstein, Globalization, and How Our Institutions Went Insane - Part 1

I sat down with evolutionary biologist Bret Weinstein to unpack how perverse incentives have hollowed out America’s institutions. Issues like the Epstein files, COVID propaganda, and transgender ideology have exposed an unsettling game being played: elites wield leverage out of sight, while government, media, and universities coordinate theatrical, so-called “expertise” to preserve their monopoly on information. Our institutions have so consistently engaged in the exact inverse of good governance and common sense that many Americans are left wondering what remains of our democratic republic—and whether the West can be pulled back from the brink.
Outline:
[0:00] What’s going on with the Epstein files?
[17:30] The internet and dysfunctional governance
[22:00] Why modern institutions agree on bad ideas
[33:30] Corrupt the incentives, corrupt the elite
[42:42] Can the Constitution survive globalization?
[50:25] Are we evolving towards virtual community?
[1:00:10] When governments turn on their own people
[1:07:38] The battle between “us” and “them”
