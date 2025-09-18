Dad Saves America

Dad Saves America

Dad Saves America
Dad Saves America
Bret Weinstein on Israel-Palestine, Antisemitism, and Jewish Identity - Part 2
0:00
-1:17:38

Bret Weinstein on Israel-Palestine, Antisemitism, and Jewish Identity - Part 2

John Papola's avatar
John Papola
Sep 18, 2025
Share
Transcript

I sat down with evolutionary biologist Bret Weinstein to explore how evolution can help make sense of tribalism, religion, and the ongoing war in Gaza. He shares his experience commenting on the Israel-Palestine conflict and the simultaneous resurgence and weaponization of antisemitism, speaking both as a scientist and as an American Jew who doesn’t see his views reflected by either major camp. Bret warns against embracing our genetic programming for "lineage-against-lineage" displacement, rather than the collaborative spirit that built Western civilization.

Follow Bret on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/BretWeinstein

Watch the Darkhorse Podcast: https://www.youtube.com/@DarkHorsePod/featured

Purchase a copy of “A Hunter-Gather’s Guide to the 21st Century”: https://www.amazon.com/Hunter-Gatherers-Guide-21st-Century-Challenges/dp/0593086880

Outline:

[0:00] Evolution of culture and religion

[12:32] Antisemitism and conspiracy thinking

[20:38] How Israeli policy impacts Jews globally

[26:42] Nazi Twitter went mainstream

[33:17] John’s take on Israel-Palestine

[42:30] Bret’s evolutionary take on the Gaza War

[52:26] How genes get into the future

[1:01:08] Is Christianity evolutionarily adaptive?

[1:10:26] We aren’t fit for the world we’ve built

Watch the video version on YouTube: https://youtu.be/3avvi_qwdxk

Make a tax-deductible donation to Dad Saves America: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://secure.anedot.com/emergent-order-foundation/dad-website?⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Visit our website: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.dadsavesamerica.com/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 John Papola
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture