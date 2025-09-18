I sat down with evolutionary biologist Bret Weinstein to explore how evolution can help make sense of tribalism, religion, and the ongoing war in Gaza. He shares his experience commenting on the Israel-Palestine conflict and the simultaneous resurgence and weaponization of antisemitism, speaking both as a scientist and as an American Jew who doesn’t see his views reflected by either major camp. Bret warns against embracing our genetic programming for "lineage-against-lineage" displacement, rather than the collaborative spirit that built Western civilization.
Outline:
[0:00] Evolution of culture and religion
[12:32] Antisemitism and conspiracy thinking
[20:38] How Israeli policy impacts Jews globally
[26:42] Nazi Twitter went mainstream
[33:17] John’s take on Israel-Palestine
[42:30] Bret’s evolutionary take on the Gaza War
[52:26] How genes get into the future
[1:01:08] Is Christianity evolutionarily adaptive?
[1:10:26] We aren’t fit for the world we’ve built
