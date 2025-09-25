Peter Boghossian: Can We Still Find Common Ground in the Wake of Charlie Kirk?

I sat down with philosopher and author Peter Boghossian to wrestle with America’s deepening fracture. Why are so many people cheering political violence, and what—if anything—can pull us back? Ideological capture throughout the education system has broken our engines of knowledge production, turning them into “indoctrination mills” and teaching young Americans to see opponents as existential threats. Is reform even possible at this point? Peter makes the case for burning it all down—or, more accurately, for making these institutions pay the cost of their vices and watching them collapse under their own weight.

Outline:

[0:00] Charlie Kirk’s murder revealed a deep divide

[5:11] Can we reform away political bias on campus?

[15:01] Am I a hypocrite with my own son?

[22:13] TikTok, disinformation, and echo chambers

[32:09] Should government restrict vices?

[39:41] What are do “left” and “right” mean in 2025?

[49:24] Destroy the institutions but forgive the individuals

[59:11] The left needs to come back to the table

[1:06:22] Does the left offer anything to our society?

[1:16:38] Can we agree on some neutral principles?

[1:32:08] What if we just banned the crazies?

[1:37:20] Money printing is the ultimate luxury belief

[1:42:01] We will eventually pay the price for our vices

