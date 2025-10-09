Matt Kibbe on the Deep State, Fauci, and the COVID Coverup

I sat down with Matt Kibbe, libertarian activist and founder of Free the People, to talk about his documentary series “The Coverup,” which exposes COVID-era malfeasance, America’s corrupt bureaucratic machine, and the failure of the “expert class,” best embodied by Anthony Fauci himself. Matt’s activism dates back to the early days of the Tea Party movement, where he took the tactics that leftists had perfected over decades and successfully wielded them for the anti-big-government, pro-liberty cause. Reinvigorated by COVID lockdowns and vaccine mandates, he sees hope in the new, anti-authoritarian coalition that transcends left-versus-right politics—it’s We the People versus the Deep State.
Follow Matt on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/mkibbe
Watch “The Coverup”: https://www.blazetv.com/series/71poNfD6H4OK-the-coverup
Learn more about Free the People: https://freethepeople.org/
Outline:
[0:00] Organizing the Tea Party wave
[14:34] The new coalition crosses left and right
[19:23] Activism, fundraising, and corporate corruption
[25:44] Speaking out against COVID lockdowns
[34:03] How “public health” was militarized after 9/11
[46:29] COVID could’ve been so much worse
[48:40] Bureaucracy isn’t just wasteful—it’s dangerous
[50:57] Pandemics and authoritarianism go hand-in-hand
[53:09] “The science” is just technocratic fascism
[58:59] Every pandemic is exaggerated to create panic
[1:02:17] Is the “private vs. public” distinction actually real?
[1:11:14] “The experts” won’t save us, but the people can
