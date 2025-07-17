Trans Libertarian Sara Higdon: "I Have a Mental Illness.”

I sat down with Sara Higdon, a transwoman and libertarian content creator, to unpack the uncomfortable truths about modern gender ideology. Sara shares her personal story of transition and her concerns about the transgender social contagion impacting children. We discuss the historical context of gender dysphoria, the multi-billion dollar “gender medicine” industry, and the radical activists working to eliminate parental rights.
Follow Sara on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/SaraHigdon_
Check out Sara’s YouTube channel: https://youtube.com/@sarahigdon?si=AC7aoIuYUvjJb3xI
Purchase a copy of “A Practical Response to Gender Distress”: https://www.amazon.com/Practical-Response-Gender-Distress-Families/dp/B0CXMRGMBV/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&dib_tag=se&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.I-lw7IeD5TNZ3QOBovrLtA.IDiY7I1STXTTMaV1pdwMyC75sUP3HoBNuf8vPtigOMI&qid=1710243622&sr=8-1
Outline:
[0:00] Having uncomfortable conversations
[2:48] Sara’s personal story
[6:45] How did trans issues become mainstream politics?
[17:10] The first wave of “trans celebrities”
[26:48] LGBT tolerance vs childhood indoctrination
[31:50] What if your child actually has gender dysphoria?
[43:50] Social contagion traps kids into trans identities
[52:25] Postmodern neo-marxist gender ideology
[1:01:34] Sex, gender, and stereotypes
[1:06:16] Why is queer theory obsessed with children?
[1:16:37] What are the steps of medical transition?
[1:30:06] “Trans” is a bunch of different phenomena
[1:34:16] “Gender medicine” is big business
[1:40:18] Why girls are vulnerable to trans propaganda
[1:51:25] Can any therapists be trusted?
[1:56:18] Is “trans” a mental illness?
[2:01:02] Even libertarians need cultural norms
[2:12:33] Can we balance tolerance and sanity?
[2:18:17] Doctors need to be sued and prosecuted
