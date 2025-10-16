How To Be a Great Parent and a Great Boss - Robert Glazer

I sat down with author, entrepreneur, and leadership expert Robert Glazer to talk about how defining your values creates effective individuals, families, and organizations. His new book, The Compass Within, is a modern parable about how to establish clarity and purpose in your career and personal life. Robert is also known for his criticism of the “two-week notice” corporate norm, instead advocating for a more thoughtful process that aligns the interests of employers and employees cooperatively, rather than making exits all about conflict. We discuss our shared experiences as parents and entrepreneurs, how AI will reshape the career landscape, and why defining your personal core values helps life make more sense and simplifies the dilemmas you will inevitably face.

Outline:

[0:00] Writing a modern parable about finding your values

[7:01] How should we think about capacity and potential?

[15:34] Rules vs values for your kids

[24:00] How wealth, geography, and culture impact parenting

[29:17] Savior-complex parenting delays the inevitable

[35:29] The problem with the “2-week notice”

[50:31] How company culture changes with scale

[55:41] Have the “AI talk” with your kids

[1:02:27] You’re not “owed” a job

[1:06:54] Have you considered a job in sales?

[1:19:26] Your kids will learn from action, not talk

[1:22:18] How do you bring values into a relationship?

[1:29:04] What actually ARE values?

[1:33:19] Tribalism, truth, and authenticity

[1:42:13] Why “not taking it personal” is complicated

[1:46:57] How to identify and define your values

[2:10:36] Next, put your values into action

[2:14:40] Inoculate your kids to the victim mindset

[2:25:08] Build better leaders in your family

