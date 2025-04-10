Scott Lincicome: Trump's Tariffs Are a Tax on American Families

I sat down with Scott Lincicome, trade expert and Vice President of General Economics at the Cato Institute, to discuss why tariffs and protectionism are bad policy. Despite bipartisan support for trade restrictions in recent years—especially those targeting China—Scott argues that tariffs are fundamentally at odds with American prosperity, raising prices, killing jobs, and weakening U.S. manufacturing. He explains why fears over trade deficits are misplaced, how offshoring has actually boosted American wealth, and what really drove deindustrialization in the Rust Belt.
Follow Scott on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/scottlincicome
Watch the video version on YouTube: https://youtu.be/-G4L1WhB8NM
Make a tax-deductible donation to Dad Saves America: https://secure.anedot.com/emergent-order-foundation/dad-website?
Visit our website: https://www.dadsavesamerica.com/
Share this post