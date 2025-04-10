Dad Saves America
Dad Saves America
Scott Lincicome: Trump's Tariffs Are a Tax on American Families
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:53:42
-1:53:42

Scott Lincicome: Trump's Tariffs Are a Tax on American Families

John Papola
Apr 10, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

I sat down with Scott Lincicome, trade expert and Vice President of General Economics at the Cato Institute, to discuss why tariffs and protectionism are bad policy. Despite bipartisan support for trade restrictions in recent years—especially those targeting China—Scott argues that tariffs are fundamentally at odds with American prosperity, raising prices, killing jobs, and weakening U.S. manufacturing. He explains why fears over trade deficits are misplaced, how offshoring has actually boosted American wealth, and what really drove deindustrialization in the Rust Belt.

Follow Scott on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/scottlincicome

Watch the video version on YouTube: https://youtu.be/-G4L1WhB8NM

Make a tax-deductible donation to Dad Saves America: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://secure.anedot.com/emergent-order-foundation/dad-website?⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Visit our website: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.dadsavesamerica.com/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Discussion about this episode

Dad Saves America
Dad Saves America
Proud papa, filmmaker, entrepreneur, and arm-chair philosopher John Papola explores the biggest issues facing our kids, our communities, and our country through the lens of fatherhood. We produce powerful stories, exclusive interviews, mini-documentaries, and deep dives on a weekly basis. Our goal is to build a movement of dads and could-be dads who embrace our heroic calling to raise a new generation ready to thrive in a free society and be champions of civilization. We’ve had all sorts of experts in the studio, including Jonathan Haidt, Dr. Drew, Michael Shellenberger, Bret Weinstein, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Adam Carolla.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
John Papola
Recent Episodes
Oren Cass: Free Trade Can’t Rebuild America. Tariffs Can.
  John Papola
The Truth About Money, Inflation, and Bitcoin - Robert Breedlove
  John Papola
Trump’s FDA Chief Dr. Marty Makary Slams Medical Dogma in Healthcare
  John Papola
How Broken Schools and #MeToo Dating Broke Our Sons - Erica Komisar
  John Papola
Jimmy Dore: “I’m Pro-Free Speech and Anti-War, So That Makes Me Right-Wing?”
  John Papola
USAID Isn’t About Helping People. It’s About Political Influence. - Ian Vásquez
  John Papola
He Convinced Elon and Trump To Pursue a DOGE Dividend. Can He Convince Me?
  John Papola