Only Elites Can Afford Luxury Beliefs. The Rest of Us Get Left Behind. - Rob Henderson

I sat down with Rob Henderson, author of Troubled: A Memoir of Family, Foster Care, and Social Class, to discuss why elite progressives promote radical ideas that they would never tolerate in their own lives. Coining the term “luxury beliefs,” he’s incisively diagnosed how their obsession with virtue signaling sacrifices the well-being of the poor. Rob shares how growing up in foster care, enlisting in the Air Force at 17, and later attending Yale and Cambridge shaped his worldview over the years. We also discuss Gen Z’s widening gender divide along political lines and what it could mean for the future of family formation.

