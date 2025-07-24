Globalists Say Educated Women Don’t Want Kids. Are They Wrong? - Catherine Pakaluk

I sat down with Catholic social scientist and author Catherine Pakaluk to explore why some highly educated women are still choosing to have large families. A mother of 14 children herself, Catherine made “#postcardsforMacron” go viral after the French president made dismissive remarks about educated women not wanting large families. She has since written the book Hannah’s Children, in which she profiles 55 college-educated women raising large families in spite of societal trends against motherhood and a looming depopulation crisis. Our conversation also digs into how her Catholic faith has shaped her philosophical and economic worldview—and why anti-human ideologies have become dominant in recent decades.
Follow Catherine on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/CRPakaluk
Purchase a copy of “Hannah’s Children”: https://www.amazon.com/Hannahs-Children-Quietly-Defying-Dearth/dp/1684514576
Outline:
[0:00] Why have so many kids?
[7:48] Kids are liberating, not burdensome
[14:10] Birthrate collapse vs. overpopulation
[20:53] Original sin and anti-natalism
[26:42] Environmentalism became planet worship
[34:46] Why do some women have lots of kids?
[49:54] Writing “Hannah’s Children”
[1:01:38] The Biblical story of Hannah
[1:08:29] Is reproduction a moral obligation?
[1:16:54] Suffering is a necessary evil
[1:29:22] Catholic social teaching and private property
[1:36:43] Is Christianity pro-socialist?
[1:43:07] Utilitarianism, individualism, and collectivism
[1:51:32] Transhumanism and techno-optimism
[1:56:29] The problem of evil and the purpose of freedom
[2:03:02] Having kids is scary but worth it
[2:10:28] Parenting and patriotism
Watch the video version on YouTube: https://youtu.be/gtTO2xlxES0
Make a tax-deductible donation to Dad Saves America: https://secure.anedot.com/emergent-order-foundation/dad-website?
Visit our website: https://www.dadsavesamerica.com/
Share this post