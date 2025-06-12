Marcel Van Hattem Exposes Brazil's Corrupt Deep State and Censorship Agenda

I sat down with Brazilian congressman Marcel Van Hattem to talk about the growing censorship crisis in Brazil, political persecution under the Lula regime, and how the United States might be playing a disturbing role behind the scenes. Marcel explains how social media censorship, mass arrests after Brazil’s January 8th riots, and judicial overreach are silencing political opposition and threatening democracy. He also shares the shocking case of Felipe Martins, an innocent man imprisoned based on falsified travel records allegedly altered by U.S. officials and why Americans need to pay attention before it’s too late.
Outline:
[0:00] Welcome Marcel Van Hattem & Brazil’s Censorship Crisis
[4:38] Lula vs. Bolsonaro: Supreme Court & Media Spin
[6:24] Operation Car Wash & Lula’s Return
[12:28] January 8th: Brazil’s “January 6” Moment
[15:52] Political Prisoners & Mass Arrests
[18:19] Brazil’s Legal Protections vs. Censorship
[19:25] How Brazil’s Media Spun January 8th Against Bolsonaro
[24:00] How USAID Backs Censorship in Brazil
[29:27] Felipe Martins Case & Falsified Evidence
[40:30] International Coordination & Free Speech Threats
[53:26] Final Message — Defend Free Speech
