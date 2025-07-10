Antony Davies on Cost of Living, University Corruption, and the AI Future

I sat down with economist Antony Davies to discuss what’s right and wrong about our economy. Most Americans live materially wealthier lives than most other humans alive today, never mind in centuries past. However, young people are experiencing very real distress, with rising rates of serious mental illness. Is housing affordability the main problem? Are universities to blame? Antony shares his perspective on income inequality, the perverse incentives of government intervention, and how AI will change our society.

Outline: [0:00] The case for global economic optimism

[7:35] What’s holding back American prosperity?

[17:38] Why can’t we balance the federal budget?

[21:54] Why is the middle class suffering?

[34:06] Lessons from raising 6 kids

[39:09] What’s going on with housing markets?

[46:03] Medians, averages, and income inequality

[54:56] Are young people right to resent “the system”?

[1:05:10] How government subsidies ruined higher education

[1:13:37] University DEI is about money, not ideology

[1:18:35] Excessive safety nets create toxic dependence

[1:27:17] What’s the point of freedom?

[1:34:34] Will AI prove Marx right in the end?

[1:43:21] Trying to understand Trump as a libertarian

[1:50:44] Don’t believe the civics mythology

[1:57:55] Humanity, creativity, and faith

[2:08:43] Why we should have more kids

