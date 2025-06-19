Emily Austin on Israel, Gender Ideology and The New Right

I sat down with sports journalist, author and influencer Emily Austin to talk about what’s really going on in Gen Z culture, from failing relationships and collapsing masculinity to growing antisemitism, career confusion, and the influencer illusion. Emily pulls no punches on what it means to be a woman in today's media landscape, why so many young men are losing themselves to grifters, and how she’s stayed grounded through it all.

She shares her path from premed dropout to court-side interviewer to Middle East advocate and why she refuses to lie for clicks. If you care about truth, resilience, and raising a generation that can stand up and speak out, you don’t want to miss this.

Outline:

[0:00] Emily Austin on Her Future in Politics

[2:13] Why Gen Z Is Struggling to Launch

[6:22] Toxic dating culture and the Andrew Tate effect

[15:13] What MeToo got right and terribly wrong

[18:32] Why Gen Z women are waking up politically

[25:43] Hollywood’s credibility crisis

[30:47] The making of an honest influencer

[38:37] The personal cost of speaking the truth

[43:18] Israel, propaganda, and the real cost of silence

[50:17] What Americans need to understand about Hamas

[56:38] Gaza, Trump, and the future of the Middle East

[1:04:01] Trump’s Personality Fits the New York Mentality

[1:09:05] Why Gen Z Can’t Afford to Buy Homes

[1:12:17] Gender ideology and women’s sports

[1:20:57] Advice for girls struggling with identity and self worth

[1:25:18] What Emily wants her legacy to be

