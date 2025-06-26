Adam Coleman on Growing Up Fatherless and Rejecting Toxic Racial Politics

I sat down with author and journalist Adam Coleman to discuss his experience with America’s fatherlessness crisis, his recent return to Christianity, and how victimhood and identity politics have sabotaged many black Americans. In Adam’s new book, “The Children We Left Behind,” he shares his personal struggle with abandonment, offering a window into the intense emotional scars left by absent fathers and fractured communities. You may also know Adam as a regular contributing writer on our Substack, so it was great to finally sit down together here in the studio.
Outline:
[0:00] America’s children are being neglected
[7:55] Isn’t overprotection the real problem?
[13:31] Adam’s early childhood trauma
[20:30] Attachment is everything
[26:27] How do you break the cycle?
[31:31] Parenting an young adult
[39:39] We need more good propaganda
[47:28] Toxic victimhood and racial politics
[53:03] What killed the DEI machine?
[59:27] Is political diversity the future for black voters?
[1:13:06] Real solidarity is within communities, not races
[1:18:41] How illegal immigration decided the 2024 election
[1:33:46] Why can’t the Democrats pivot away from bad policy?
[1:44:26] Strong faith builds strong families
[1:49:04] Why Adam believes that Christianity is true
[2:01:43] God, love, and relationships
