Jonathan Haidt: Coddled Kids Aren’t Cut Out for Freedom

I sat down with Jonathan Haidt, social psychologist and bestselling author of The Coddling of the American Mind, to explore how overparenting and the societal obsession with safety have created a generation of kids unprepared to thrive as independent adults. Well-intentioned efforts to protect children from discomfort have backfired, undermining their confidence, resilience, and sense of agency. Most importantly, this style of parenting and schooling threatens the foundations of entrepreneurship, civic leadership, and democratic self-governance that make America great.

