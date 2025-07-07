The Seven Sins of the Education System - Peter Gray

Psychologist and author Peter Gray outlines what he calls the “seven sins” of our education system. He argues that instead of fostering curiosity and cooperation, schools teach kids to cheat, conform, and compete in a game of bureaucratic box-checking that harms them well into their adult and professional lives. The two core childhood activities—learning and play—should build on one another, but instead they’ve been redefined as work and leisure, punishment and reward.

