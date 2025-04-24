Peter Boghossian on Trump's First 100 Days, Morality, and God

I sat down with philosopher and author Peter Boghossian to wrestle with one of the defining questions of modern American life: Can human rights, equality, and morality be justified without a belief in God? As a Catholic, I’ve come to see our 21st-century social breakdown as largely the result of secularization. Without a broadly Christian cultural foundation, the classical liberal approach to government might not work. Peter, who shares many of my classical liberal values, takes the opposite stance—that morality can be grounded in secular reason. We had a great conversation and took it as deep as we could in just two hours: atheist vs. Christian, but more importantly, friend to friend.
Follow Peter on X (formerly Twitter): https://twitter.com/peterboghossian
Peter on Substack: https://boghossian.substack.com/
Peter on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@drpeterboghossian/featured
Outline:
[0:00] The world changed when Trump got shot
[6:02] Is the woke reign of terror over yet?
[11:35] Gen Z gets that mainstream media is all lies
[20:56] Let’s get America back to functional sanity
[31:27] Cognitive liberty and error correction
[39:49] Is Christianity necessary for liberalism?
[50:26] Is human dignity a human invention?
[1:07:45] Why I actually believe in God
[1:23:46] Science, faith, and utilitarianism
[1:30:04] The atheist case for human dignity
[1:39:38] Equality of opportunity is a myth
[1:48:33] Giving the Islamic world it’s due
[1:52:40] Agreeing to disagree is what friends do
