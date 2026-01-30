Mao Conquered China—Now He’s Taking America - Xi Van Fleet

I sat down with anti-communist author Xi Van Fleet to learn about her upbringing under Mao’s Cultural Revolution and her concerns for the trajectory of America. Immigrating from China 40 years ago, she is a blunt critic of modern progressivism and sheds light on the pervasive Marxist influences in our politics, culture, and language—even among conservatives. Xi got involved in public advocacy following the explosion of leftist chaos during the 2020 BLM protests, recognizing echoes of the Red Guard reign of terror that dominated her childhood. An enthusiastic proponent of American values, she offers a stark warning against the communist ideology animating politicians like Zohran Mamdani.

Follow Xi Van Fleet on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/XVanFleet?s=20

Order a copy of Xi’s new book “Made in America”: https://a.co/d/bVwCieI

Order a copy of “Mao’s America”: https://a.co/d/2Oes5xY

Outline:

[0:00] Why 2020 drove Xi to activism

[12:22] Growing up during the Cultural Revolution

[21:56] How did Mao maintain control over China?

[33:08] Recruiting and radicalizing the Red Guard

[41:36] The Cultural Revolution was pure insanity

[56:02] Why Mao dismantled the Red Guard

[1:00:54] How can anyone call themselves a Maoist today?

[1:14:47] “But that’s not REAL communism”

[1:21:42] Communism is a religion of mind control

[1:27:17] Beauty cuts through the brainwashing

[1:35:11] American culture is poisoned by Marxism

[1:43:37] Assimilation vs multiculturalism

[1:53:15] Communism is a real threat to America in 2026

[2:03:55] Even conservatives are tainted by Marxism

[2:08:28] Why do we encourage immigrants to hate America?

[2:18:26] Americans need to know the history of communism

Purchase a T-shirt, hoodie, and more over on our merch store: https://shop.dadsavesamerica.com/

Watch the video version on YouTube: https://youtu.be/IiAVqhO6quA

Make a tax-deductible donation to Dad Saves America: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://secure.anedot.com/emergent-order-foundation/dad-website?⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Visit our website: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.dadsavesamerica.com/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠