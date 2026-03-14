Islamic Terror Rising: Does America Need a New Crusade?

Hey there friends! Below are some resources I referenced in preparation for this week’s video commentary. Enjoy!
Subscribe to Dad Saves America for free to receive new posts and podcasts each week.
What role should religion play in Muslim- and Jewish-majority countries? - Pew Research Center
Muslims and Islam: Key findings in the U.S. and around the world - Pew Research Center
The World’s Muslims: Religion, Politics and Society - Pew Research Center
Majority of young French Muslims put sharia above national laws - The Telegraph
Unsettled Belonging: A survey of Britain’s Muslim communities - Policy Exchange
Two ISIS Supporters Charged With Attempting To Detonate Explosive Devices During Protests Outside Gracie Mansion - United States Attorney's Office, Southern District of New York
Papers of John Adams, volume 18 - Massachusetts Historical Society
Parents of alleged ISIS-loving NYC bomb thrower own $2.5M Pennsylvania home, are naturalized citizens from Afghanistan - New York Post