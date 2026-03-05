Pastor Doug Wilson: America Was Built on Christian Nationalism

I sat down with Pastor Doug Wilson to unpack his views on “Christian nationalism” and American identity. Every legal system rests on moral assumptions—Doug argues that those assumptions should be Christian. We discuss whether America was historically a Christian nation, how immigration and assimilation shape a country’s cultural cohesion, the dangers of theocracy, and what would happen to Catholics in his ideal vision of America.

Follow Doug on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/douglaswils?s=20

Learn more about Doug’s work: https://dougwils.com/

Outline:

[0:00] What is “Christian Nationalism”?

[5:19 5:30] Were things better in the “good old days”?

[11:23 11:34] Immigration disrupts the national order

[19:29 19:40] What does it mean to be American?

[32:30] Pastor Doug’s political philosophy

[41:29] Religious liberty and the First Amendment

[49:31] Does universal liberalism grow out of Christianity?

[57:13] How America integrated Catholics

[1:05:02] Who gets to live in a Christian nation?

[1:12:27] Free will, predestination, and Calvinism

[1:17:10] What about when people break the Christian laws?

[1:26:10] Liberty, gay marriage, and drug laws

[1:42:37] Summing up Pastor Doug’s worldview

[1:45:04] Grappling with Andrew Tate and Nick Fuentes

[1:51:59] Is Christianity in crisis or revival?

Purchase a T-shirt, hoodie, and more over on our merch store: https://shop.dadsavesamerica.com/

Watch the video version on YouTube: https://youtu.be/qiyUCxw92a8

Make a tax-deductible donation to Dad Saves America: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://secure.anedot.com/emergent-order-foundation/dad-website?⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Visit our website: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.dadsavesamerica.com/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠