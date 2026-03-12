Former Woke Mom Exposed "Gender-Affirming Care" Fraud

I sat down with Mia Hughes, author of “The WPATH Files,” to discuss her work exposing the junk science and corruption behind “gender-affirming care,” youth transition, and transgender activism. As she describes it, this is one of the worst crimes in medical history, made worse by the fact that the only people who’ve been punished are those who’ve spoken out against it. Mia’s exposé revealed the idea laundering and circular references between WPATH and medical institutions, using weak data to justify irreversible hormonal and surgical interventions for adults suffering from severe mental illness and for children, who by definition cannot consent. European countries have begun to back off, and the post-2024 election “vibe shift” in the U.S. has brought about some improvements, but in countries like Canada, this is far from over.
Follow Mia Hughes on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/_CryMiaRiver?s=20
Read “The WPATH Files”: https://environmentalprogress.org/big-news/wpath-files
Outline:
[0:00] The JK Rowling backlash woke Mia up
[11:05] The trans issue isn’t just a fringe culture war issue
[21:19] Does trans identity have any historical basis?
[28:46] Why trans activists deny “autogynophilia”
[39:08] The “vibe shift” doesn’t mean trans madness is over
[42:24] John Money and the origins of gender ideology
[50:44] How gender identify became a civil rights category
[1:01:57] Why did gay people support trans activism?
[1:10:02] Normal puberty distress is twisted into “gender dysphoria”
[1:20:01] “Gender-affirming care” is full of ethical contradictions
[1:30:54] Doctors are emotionally blackmailing parents
[1:38:36] What is WPATH?
[1:46:10] Are randomized controlled trials possible in gender medicine?
[1:57:14] How WPATH captured the whole medical establishment
[2:09:35] We need a new Nuremberg trial
[2:15:27] The role of severe mental illness in gender transition
[2:26:25] Doctors know that kids can’t consent to transition
[2:38:21] Why it’s impossible to hold anyone accountable
[2:43:06] Is the whole field of psychology basically a scam?
[2:48:26] Canada hasn’t backed down from trans madness
[2:57:07] Why can’t the left let go of transgender politics?
