The Old Left Understood Status. The Mamdani Left Weaponizes It. - Rob Henderson

I sat down with Rob Henderson, author of “Troubled” and known for coining the term “luxury beliefs,” to explore how status, envy, and social mobility shape society. Rob shares how growing up in foster care, enlisting in the Air Force at 17, and eventually attending Yale and Cambridge forced him to confront what material success can—and can’t—deliver. Hunter-gatherer societies suppressed status through rigid egalitarianism, but as civilizations grew, status competition became an increasingly powerful force. Today, elite strivers hijack class politics to engage in their own battle between the “haves” and the “have-mores,” while serious discussions about class have begun to shift from left to right.

Learn more about the “Troubled” movie: https://troubledthemovie.com/

Follow Rob on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/robkhenderson

Read Rob’s work on Substack: https://www.robkhenderson.com/

Purchase a copy of “Troubled”: https://www.amazon.com/Troubled-Memoir-Foster-Family-Social/dp/1982168536

Outline:

[0:00] The sociology of status

[7:36] Class analysis flipped from left to right

[15:57] The haves, the have-nots, and the have-mores

[21:41] The traits that build wealth

[26:59] Narcissism comes in 2 flavors

[38:31] How do you keep the loudmouths under control?

[43:38] Why do we care about status?

[51:36] How gratitude advances civilizations

[55:22] Finding a stable identity keeps envy in check

[1:04:08] The state of sex relations in 2026

[1:15:46] We aren’t built for comfort

[1:25:27] Can the military fix TikTok-fried kids?

[1:37:25] Healthy cultural norms aren’t self-enforcing

[1:49:46] Elite hypocrisy on marriage and family

[1:58:09] Is it just “kids these days” or something else?

[2:03:10] Is religion a necessary anchor for moral culture?

[2:12:14] Adapting “Troubled” into a movie

Purchase a T-shirt, hoodie, and more over on our merch store: https://shop.dadsavesamerica.com/

Watch the video version on YouTube: https://youtu.be/j149A5_9AWA

Make a tax-deductible donation to Dad Saves America: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://secure.anedot.com/emergent-order-foundation/dad-website?⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Visit our website: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.dadsavesamerica.com/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠