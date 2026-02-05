“I Was Wrong”: Why the Civil War Is Running Late - Rudyard Lynch (WhatIfAltHist) 2026 Update

I sat down with Rudyard Lynch, creator of WhatIfAltHist and History102, to revisit his civil war prediction. He argues that the current psychological crisis is delaying an inevitable political crisis, drawing on the Mouse Utopia experiment, screen addiction, and the decay of internet discourse. Rudyard reflects on what he got right, what he got wrong, and why embracing honor culture might be our path back to sanity. We also get into the relationship between Christianity and socialism, the role of masculinity in leadership, and why “reasonable liberals” fail to confront the Marxist threat.
Follow Rudyard on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/whatifalthist
Check out WhatIfAltHist: https://www.youtube.com/Whatifalthist
Check out History102: https://www.youtube.com/@History102-qg5oj
Outline:
[0:00] Updated civil war predictions
[4:19] Antisemitism and Israel discourse
[13:49] Psychological and political crises
[25:05] Socialism, Nietzsche, and nihilism
[33:14] The Age of the Last Men
[38:48] Woodrow Wilson and the rise of progressivism
[46:17] “The system,” society, and bureaucracy
[56:47] Why decency dies on the internet
[1:02:32] Is good leadership fundamentally “masculine”?
[1:06:15] Sex differences vs. sexism
[1:12:22] Why faith in honor culture matters
[1:20:28] Did Christianity give birth to socialism?
[1:30:20] Stephen Pinker and the “reasonable liberal” problem
[1:39:08] “Progress” is just spiritual sterilization
[1:43:36] “Rationalists” are just conformists
[1:49:39] Classical liberals overplayed the equality card
[1:53:33] Are libertarian values still valid in our culture?
[2:01:00] Victim culture on the right
[2:05:16] The neo-middle ages
[2:10:42] Is broad social trust still feasible?
[2:17:29] Why you should unplug from the internet
Purchase a T-shirt, hoodie, and more over on our merch store: https://shop.dadsavesamerica.com/
Watch the video version on YouTube: https://youtu.be/RDmkKZ7vAkI
Make a tax-deductible donation to Dad Saves America: https://secure.anedot.com/emergent-order-foundation/dad-website?
Visit our website: https://www.dadsavesamerica.com/