Lionel Shriver: The “Nation of Immigrants” Myth Makes America Weak

I sat down with Lionel Shriver, author of “A Better Life,” to unpack why the American immigration debate has become so unreasonable. She argues that the “nation of immigrants” mythology is a kind of progressive moral blackmail, preventing Americans from asking basic questions about assimilation, national self-interest, and cultural cohesion. We also discuss whether Islamic immigration is compatible with liberal democracy and why immigration can’t fix collapsing birthrates. Lionel makes the case that the West has lost its sense of self-confidence—and now, its instinct for self-preservation.
Outline:
[0:00] Writing a novel on immigration
[12:03] Why Americans struggle to discuss immigration
[19:51] White leftists don’t actually hate themselves
[26:53] Assimilation in the U.S. vs Europe
[42:20] Should we allow Islamic immigration?
[53:24] Uncontrolled migration and welfare can’t work
[1:01:45] The fertility crisis argument for immigration
[1:13:56] Western values must be actively defended
[1:21:01] Spoiled leftists just won’t wake up to reality
[1:30:56] Female virtue signaling and luxury beliefs
[1:38:21] Is our politics bound to keep getting crazier?
[1:43:06] Trump vs globalist totalitarianism
[1:51:16] The internet is supercharging social contagion
[1:57:06] “Toxic masculinity” and the feminization of society
[2:15:14] Individual sovereignty vs the survival of humanity
[2:26:45] We encourage bad and ignore good behavior
[2:37:15] “No pain, no gain” is the truest cliché
[2:42:48] Self-contemplation is bad for your mental health
