Malcolm and Simone Collins on Pronatalism, Diversity, and Cultural Survival

John Papola
Feb 05, 2025
I sat down with pronatalism advocates Malcolm and Simone Collins to discuss the approaching demographic collapse and what it means for the future of civilization. Modern post-industrial society, driven by consumerism and short-term gratification, has lost the structures that once encouraged strong family formation and generational continuity. They outline their vision for pronatalism—a movement focused on revitalizing parenthood, strengthening cultural resilience, and ensuring a pluralistic future where diverse traditions can compete with one another. Instead of simply hoping the next generation will appear, they advocate that individuals intentionally embrace their culture—either inherited or adopted—as a framework for long-term investment in family, legacy, and civilization itself.

John Papola
