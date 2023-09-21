Jay Glazer Turned Anxiety And Depression Into Motivation | The Show

Jay Glazer has broken some of the biggest stories in NFL history, yet behind the scenes, he faces a different battle. In his book Unbreakable, Jay courageously shares his struggle against what he calls ‘the gray’. It's a raw and inspiring account of his life-long battle with anxiety and depression and his quest to help others struggling with the same issues.

No matter how hard it can be, it's crucial that we open up about our personal struggles with those who care about us. More often than not, those close to us will be grateful for our honesty and will be ready to offer a comforting presence. It's also essential to surround ourselves with a supportive team of individuals whose shoulders we can lean on in times of need. Together, we can create a network of strength and resilience.

Jay, alongside former NFL player and Special Forces veteran Nate Boyer, founded MVP - Merging Vets and Players - to take his mental health mission even further. MVP has created a unique network of support between veterans and retired professional athletes and is saving lives in the process. In our conversation, we delve into the depths of Jay's journey, uncovering the strength and resilience that lies within each of us.

Follow Jay on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/JayGlazer?s=20

Follow Jay on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jayglazer/

Purchase a copy of Unbreakable: ⁠https://www.amazon.com/Unbreakable-Jay-Glazer/dp/0063062852⁠

Learn more about MVP: https://vetsandplayers.org/

Outline:

[0:00] Intro

[0:58] Surviving in NYC with a $9,450 salary

[4:41] Career drive, social media, and mental health

[8:38] Take control of your struggles

[17:18] What do panic attacks feel like?

[21:29] Is masculinity the problem or the solution?

[24:43] “Powering through” isn’t the same as succeeding

[27:24] Serving others helps you handle “the gray”

[33:26] Why Jay united retired athletes and veterans

[37:16] Jay’s message for people who are suffering

[42:31] MVP is saving lives

[45:09] How dads cause a positive ripple effect

[48:59] Social media doesn’t tell the truth about success

[50:30] What Jay expects from his son

[53:08] Managing anger and aggression

[1:00:08] Combat your inner pessimist

[1:04:11] Outro

Watch the video version on YouTube: https://youtu.be/aB2vKszh06o

