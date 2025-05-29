WWE’s Kane on Liberty, Wrestling, and Life as a Mayor

I sat down with Glenn Jacobs—better known to millions as former pro wrestler Kane—to explore his transformation from WWE superstar to liberty-minded mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. Glenn explains how backstage politics in pro wrestling compare to the “kayfabe” of American politics, where performance often masks the real alliances and centers of power. We talk about his philosophical journey from political nomad to principled “conservatarian,” his belief in the necessity of masculinity, and his mission to limit government, protect liberty, and hold back the tide of cultural Marxism.

Follow Glenn on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/GlennJacobsTN

Outline:

[0:00] What does wrestling have to do with politics?

[8:40] Why Glenn believes in liberty

[15:51] The blindspots of libertarians

[20:00] How Glenn got involved in politics

[28:30] “Toxic masculinity” and gender roles

[37:22] Is DEI in retreat?

[40:56] Glenn’s experience as mayor

[50:49] Local politics matters more than you think

[1:00:02] BLM and policing

[1:04:45] The Biden administration was MIA

[1:08:49] What is the future of government?

Watch the video version on YouTube: https://youtu.be/8BqlKlkrJKY

Make a tax-deductible donation to Dad Saves America: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://secure.anedot.com/emergent-order-foundation/dad-website?⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Visit our website: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.dadsavesamerica.com/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠