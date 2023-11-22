Harvard, Hamas, and the Barbaric Death Of Discourse In The West | Direct Message

The barbarians are at the gates, and we created them. The kids who’ve terrorized speakers on college campuses and HR departments in Fortune 100 companies. The kids who scream and cry and throw temper tantrums on TikTok over trivial encounters with ideas they dislike. The kids who believe speech is violence AND silence is violence. The kids who took to the streets and burned our cities after the death of one man, yet now come out in explicit support of the barbaric murder of more than 1400 innocent civilians in Israel.

Why call them “kids”? Because they are OUR kids. And it’s OUR fault.

We’ve coddled and encouraged a generation of barbarians through both intentional activism, confusion, and neglect. We’ve allowed our education institutions from K-through-PhD to be captured by the enemies of civilization itself and transformed into barbarian incubators. Our media and politics have not only cheered this on, but profiteered from it at every turn.

And now, they are the barbarians inside our gates. And if we don’t do something about this right now, they will tear civilization itself to the ground. As a father of a high school senior, our family is looking at all of this in shock and horror. The stakes for my son’s future are high. And the stakes for our civilization are even higher.

_____________________________________

Harvard Students Zero-Day Response to the Hamas attack: https://www.thecrimson.com/article/20...

Harvard Administrators’ Cold-Blooded Academic Murder of Roland Fryer: https://youtu.be/m8xWOlk3WIw?si=t00hs0ryfPOrotzT

_____________________________________

Outline:

[0:00] The Barbarians Inside Our Gates [2:34] Barbarism, Civilization, and Tribalism [5:22] Welcome to Harvard, Young Barbarians! [12:58] Claudine Gay, Cancel Culture Warrior [14:19] The Canceling of the American Mind [15:42] The Barbaric Hijacking of High School Debate [19:06] Seduced into Utopia, disappointed into Nihilism [20:24] Religion and Reality Under Pressure [24:11] Practical advice for raising a healthy, civilized adult

_____________________________________

Watch the video version on YouTube: https://youtu.be/6noX5AUuzwU Make a tax-deductible donation to Dad Saves America: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://secure.anedot.com/emergent-order-foundation/dad-website?⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Visit our website: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.dadsavesamerica.com/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

_____________________________________

Dad Saves America is a channel dedicated to celebrating heroic fatherhood while teaching the next generation of fathers strategies they can utilize in parenting their children. We believe strong children come from a strong family. We’ve had many experts in the studio, including Jonathan Haidt, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Troy Kotsur, John Mackey, Ben Askren, and Adam Carolla.