Don’t Let Identity Politics Ruin Your Thanksgiving | Direct Message

Our culture is suffering from a potentially fatal allergy. Identity politics has become a kind of autoimmune disease that threatens to kill the host. We've become hypersensitive to our superficial identities just as our kids have become hypersensitive to most of the components of a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

We're going to need more than an emergency epipen if we want to stop this disease and get back on track to stability and health as a society. And no, we can't just “get along” in some utopian, post-identity abstract metaverse. Our challenge is much more complicated, and more human than that. If we don’t recognize and effectively treat what’s making us, and especially our kids, so dangerously hypersensitive about our own identities and downright allergic to every difference, our society might not recover from our next tribal anaphylactic shock.

_____________________________________

Gordon Wood on Dad Saves America: https://youtu.be/1P7yMTNv31c?si=U2Q8kMIA0WmLYe_0

_____________________________________

Outline:

[0:00] Identity politics is an autoimmune disease

[1:41] Rise of peanut allergies

[3:29] Importance of identity

[7:01] Identity gone wrong

[9:54] Think big and small

_____________________________________

Watch the video version on YouTube: https://youtu.be/1g8pzcvR8aY Make a tax-deductible donation to Dad Saves America: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://secure.anedot.com/emergent-order-foundation/dad-website?⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Visit our website: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.dadsavesamerica.com/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

_____________________________________

Dad Saves America is a channel dedicated to celebrating heroic fatherhood while teaching the next generation of fathers strategies they can utilize in parenting their children. We believe strong children come from a strong family. We’ve had many experts in the studio, including Jonathan Haidt, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Troy Kotsur, John Mackey, Ben Askren, and Adam Carolla.