Build America Up—Don’t Burn It To the Ground - Doug DeVos

I sat down with former Amway CEO Doug DeVos to talk about what it means to believe in the American way in an era defined by cynicism. Prosperity doesn’t come from slogans or politics—it comes from families, entrepreneurs, and community leaders who take responsibility and create real value. We unpack why pessimism has become a cultural default, how that mindset quietly erodes ambition and gratitude, and why faith in America must be rooted in action, not nostalgia.
Outline:
[0:00] Elite influence or philanthropic leadership?
[7:48] The Midwest’s community culture
[11:19] Does online polarization represent real life?
[21:53] American idealism vs. “burn it all down”
[28:43] How did family formation become political?
[36:37] Trust fund kids and generational wealth
[42:38] The history of Amway
[49:18] Criticisms of multi-level marketing
[51:11] Sales is the most underrated career path
[1:03:17] Free enterprise as a moral system
[1:08:54] How do successful large organizations work?
[1:14:43] Is the optimistic American spirit fading?
[1:19:17] Life, liberty, and the pursuit of virtue
[1:23:41] Building trust in a post-truth world
[1:26:51] The Founding Fathers’ skepticism of power
[1:34:40] The internet, social media, and AI
[1:38:18] Does anything shake Doug’s optimism?
[1:43:17] America is the comeback nation
[1:46:27] How becoming a parent frees you from ego
[1:50:01] Take on the responsibility of citizenship
