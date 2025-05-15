Why You Should Let Your Kids Take Risks - Lenore Skenazy

I sat down with Lenore Skenazy, founder of the ‘free-range kids’ movement, to explore how fear-based parenting is holding our children back. Once dubbed “The World’s Worst Mom” for letting her 9-year-old ride the New York City subway alone, Lenore has since become a powerful voice challenging the culture of overprotection and anxiety that dominates American parenting. She explains how safetyism, media sensationalism, and misguided laws have created a generation of kids who are less confident, less capable, and more dependent than ever before. Lenore is also the co-founder of Let Grow, an organization dedicated to making it “easy, normal, and legal” to get kids out into the world.

Follow Lenore on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/FreeRangeKids

Learn more about Let Grow: https://letgrow.org/?gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=12566296070&gbraid=0AAAAACiZd3IWxylN25lbtWazgN-I9BMWb&gclid=Cj0KCQjwoZbBBhDCARIsAOqMEZXmIfShjY9u4V6kj3Z9BCi7HiM5WBNdeXKwydzyDSMxpAXmzKJ5vfcaAtRPEALw_wcB

“Off the Rails” mini-doc: https://youtu.be/bxPPJVbygzs

Outline:

[0:00] The World’s Worst Mom

[10:16] How the “news” made parents afraid

[20:06] Expert culture overcomplicated parenting

[24:59] “Law and Order” isn’t real life

[30:38] We need action leaders, not thought leaders

[38:47] Parental anxiety is a societal mental illness

[45:47] How “Let Grow” became a clinical treatment

[57:40] Kids need to learn not to outsource their discomfort

[1:05:20] The creative process, hero’s journey, and freedom

[1:13:05] How the government makes the problem worse

[1:27:10] Did wealth and progressivism ruin childhood?

[1:37:56] Will the collapse of experts reset parenting?

[1:42:03] Phone surveillance eliminates trust building

[1:49:36] The tide might be turning

Watch the video version on YouTube: https://youtu.be/QyjPLDmvWQ8

Make a tax-deductible donation to Dad Saves America: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://secure.anedot.com/emergent-order-foundation/dad-website?⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Visit our website: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.dadsavesamerica.com/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠