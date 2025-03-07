Dad Saves America
Dad Saves America
USAID Isn’t About Helping People. It’s About Political Influence. - Ian Vásquez
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:53:58
-1:53:58

USAID Isn’t About Helping People. It’s About Political Influence. - Ian Vásquez

John Papola
Mar 07, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

I sat down with Ian Vásquez, Vice President for International Studies at the Cato Institute, to unpack the failures of foreign aid and the true purpose of USAID. For decades, the U.S. has funneled billions into aid programs, yet these efforts have done little to spur economic growth. Instead, they have trapped countries in a cycle of dependence by subsidizing dysfunctional and corrupt regimes. Using Argentina as a case study, we explore how Javier Milei’s radical free market approach is steering his country away from perpetual hyperinflation and debt crises toward prosperity.

Follow Ian on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/VasquezIan

Outline:

[0:00] Does foreign aid work?

[15:14] DOGE’s crusade against USAID

[21:09] Foreign aid is political meddling

[29:56] Does economic freedom lead to political freedom?

[41:27] The economic effects of colonialism

[54:08] Argentina wasn't always a disaster

[1:04:24] FDR’s admiration for fascism

[1:09:32] Javier Milei’s war on inflation

[1:20:12] Price control ruin housing markets

[1:24:52] Are there downsides of Milei’s policies?

[1:29:51] America might not be the freest country

[1:33:33] How “libertarian” is the Trump administration?

[1:44:46] Is freedom in retreat around the world?

Watch the video version on YouTube: https://youtu.be/GuRXZSqdWCU

Make a tax-deductible donation to Dad Saves America: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://secure.anedot.com/emergent-order-foundation/dad-website?⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Visit our website: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.dadsavesamerica.com/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Discussion about this episode

Dad Saves America
Dad Saves America
Proud papa, filmmaker, entrepreneur, and arm-chair philosopher John Papola explores the biggest issues facing our kids, our communities, and our country through the lens of fatherhood. We produce powerful stories, exclusive interviews, mini-documentaries, and deep dives on a weekly basis. Our goal is to build a movement of dads and could-be dads who embrace our heroic calling to raise a new generation ready to thrive in a free society and be champions of civilization. We’ve had all sorts of experts in the studio, including Jonathan Haidt, Dr. Drew, Michael Shellenberger, Bret Weinstein, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Adam Carolla.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
John Papola
Recent Episodes
He Convinced Elon and Trump To Pursue a DOGE Dividend. Can He Convince Me?
  John Papola
Heritage Foundation President on Trump, Project 2025, and the Last Chance to Save America
  John Papola
’Heretics’ Host Andrew Gold: DEI Ruined the BBC. Independent Journalism Is the Future.
  John Papola
ZeroHedge Debate: Should We Abolish Income Tax and Replace It With Tariffs?
  John Papola
Kennedy on Gen X, Embracing Religion, and the MTV Glory Days
  John Papola
Katharine Birbalsingh Is Leading the Charge Against Woke Schooling
  John Papola
Michael Shellenberger Exposes Who’s to Blame for the LA Fire Disaster
  John Papola