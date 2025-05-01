The Next Pope, the Big Bang, and the Shroud of Turin - Fr. Robert Spitzer

I sat down with Father Robert Spitzer, a Jesuit priest and author known for his work on the intersection of faith and science, to explore how cutting-edge physics, historical evidence, and theology converge to support belief in Catholicism. He breaks down why the Big Bang and related cosmological discoveries have built a powerful case for a transcendent creator of the universe. Father Spitzer also explains the role of the pope in the Catholic Church, the historical basis for papal authority, and why the Church’s 2,000-year survival is not just impressive but unprecedented.
Fr. Spitzer's books: https://store.magiscenter.com/?srsltid=AfmBOoqxqrrjVvQfGYQO_lp91xDctPTXbxXsDB-lqltfNiL4-3JLC0Pu
Article on the Shroud of Turin: https://www.magiscenter.com/blog/science-and-the-shroud-of-turin
Lecture on Shroud of Turin: https://www.magiscenter.com/blog/shroud-of-turin-video-presentation-by-father-spitzer
Lecture on science and God: https://youtu.be/0ARp2TDYOqI
Outline:
[0:00] Electing the new pope
[8:59] What is the purpose of the papacy?
[21:44] Why the universe has a beginning
[40:50] The fine-tuning of the universe
[56:53] The evidence for the Shroud of Turin
[1:22:24] Faith is about choice, not proof
[1:29:47] Dad’s role in spiritual development
Watch the video version on YouTube: https://youtu.be/JTuHBG70sG4
Make a tax-deductible donation to Dad Saves America: https://secure.anedot.com/emergent-order-foundation/dad-website?
Visit our website: https://www.dadsavesamerica.com/
Share this post