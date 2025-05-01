The Next Pope, the Big Bang, and the Shroud of Turin - Fr. Robert Spitzer

I sat down with Father Robert Spitzer, a Jesuit priest and author known for his work on the intersection of faith and science, to explore how cutting-edge physics, historical evidence, and theology converge to support belief in Catholicism. He breaks down why the Big Bang and related cosmological discoveries have built a powerful case for a transcendent creator of the universe. Father Spitzer also explains the role of the pope in the Catholic Church, the historical basis for papal authority, and why the Church’s 2,000-year survival is not just impressive but unprecedented.

Fr. Spitzer's books: https://store.magiscenter.com/?srsltid=AfmBOoqxqrrjVvQfGYQO_lp91xDctPTXbxXsDB-lqltfNiL4-3JLC0Pu

Article on the Shroud of Turin: https://www.magiscenter.com/blog/science-and-the-shroud-of-turin

Lecture on Shroud of Turin: https://www.magiscenter.com/blog/shroud-of-turin-video-presentation-by-father-spitzer

Lecture on science and God: https://youtu.be/0ARp2TDYOqI

Outline:

[0:00] Electing the new pope

[8:59] What is the purpose of the papacy?

[21:44] Why the universe has a beginning

[40:50] The fine-tuning of the universe

[56:53] The evidence for the Shroud of Turin

[1:22:24] Faith is about choice, not proof

[1:29:47] Dad’s role in spiritual development

