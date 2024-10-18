The Impossible Choice: When a Crime Leads to Pregnancy

I sat down with former U.S. Senate candidate Kathy Barnette, whose personal story challenges the mainstream narrative of American society and politics. Born under circumstances often cited as the textbook argument for pro-choice advocates, she shares how her upbringing shaped her unwavering belief in the sanctity of life. Kathy reflects on the unraveling of America's moral foundation, turning once-common truths into political battlegrounds, and how the ongoing failures of Democratic leadership and policies are undermining the previously steadfast support among black Americans. As a black woman running for the Republican Party, she struggled to gain the attention of groups like BLM and the NAACP, which have monopolized the conversation around racial issues. However, by relentlessly reaching out to new audiences, she has seen the tides begin to turn against the past 60 years of Democratic Party dominance.

This interview contains adult themes and may not be suitable for younger listeners.

Follow Kathy on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/Kathy4Truth

Check out Kathy’s YouTube channel: https://youtube.com/@kathy4truth?si=MUWwDmpXiATvEPC3

Outline:

[0:00] It’s time to talk about abortion

[3:44] Kathy’s conception and upbringing

[10:15] Choosing life under the hardest circumstances

[18:24] American liberty requires a moral foundation

[23:17] Her story disproves the pro-choice narrative

[31:48] The cultural value of boundaries and shame

[37:50] Kathy’s experience running for office

[44:37] Grabbing the mic at a BLM event

[54:16] Why have race relations collapsed?

[1:01:28] Admit the results of Democrat policies

[1:09:37] Black Americans are shifting to the right

[1:18:34] We’re electing a president, not a pastor

[1:29:57] Election irregularities in 2020

[1:43:03] Our division isn’t Democrat vs Republican

[1:49:14] Is this really a make-or-break election?

Watch the video version on YouTube: https://youtu.be/2IlDP8wzSgU

