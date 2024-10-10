Robert Kiyosaki on Financial Literacy, Wealth Building, and the Failure of Education

I sat down with Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, to discuss his perspective on financial literacy, the future of the economy, and why most people have been misled about what it takes to build wealth. He explains how the traditional higher education path misleads average Americans about where to find real opportunity and leaves them unprepared for economic realities. Robert has found success leveraging debt to build assets that generate cash flow and highlights how the rich use these strategies to get wealthier while the middle class struggles. He also discusses the looming financial challenges for Baby Boomers and why the global economy is on the verge of a major shift.
Outline:
[0:00] Our financial system is run by smart idiots
[4:01] The most important piece of financial literacy
[9:47] The rich don’t work for money, they create assets
[16:49] Marxist schools can’t teach financial literacy
[20:49] Assets, debt, and cash flow
[24:02] Financial success is about emotional strength
[28:57] Seek out the best teachers
[34:37] Leaders unite and focus the group
[37:01] Did Boomers actually ruin everything?
[42:48] Make the most of surprise opportunities
