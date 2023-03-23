Quantum Computing, AI, And Our Future Robot Overlords | The Show

For years, we have had artificial intelligence in our homes and pockets through voice assistants like Siri and Alexa. However, everything is changing with the newest generation of technologies, led by OpenAI's ChatGPT.

The future of education, work, and human creativity has already been turned upside down, but recent advances in quantum computing may supercharge this transformation even further. These new systems can solve complex problems that today’s fastest supercomputers would take thousands of years to solve.

Today’s guest, Whurley, is at the forefront of this new era. He’s an Eisenhower Fellow, a serial entrepreneur, and the founder and CEO of Strangeworks, which seeks to make quantum computing and quantum AI accessible and useful to everyone. Whurley believes that in the near future, breakthroughs in quantum computing will unlock the astounding potential of artificial intelligence.

Outline:

[0:00] Intro

[2:33] Strangeworks, Eisenhower Fellowship, and Honest Dollar

[7:22] How John and Whurley met

[8:56] Chaotic Moon Studios

[14:41] Working as a ‘master inventor’ at IBM

[17:18] Answering calls at Apple and gaming the college system

[19:07] What is quantum computing?

[24:24] Why quantum computing matters

[37:31] Possibilities of a quantum future

[44:58] Gaining the power to test the multiverse

[50:54] AI vs AGI vs SI

[57:11] What makes ChatGPT special?

[1:00:59] Media sensationalism and AI dystopia

[1:07:40] Learning, intelligence, free will, and determinism

[1:14:33] Bringing together quantum computing and AI

[1:20:07] Tech exposure can teach kids how to learn

[1:28:46] Purpose vs passion

[1:38:22] The key attributes of an entrepreneur

[1:47:41] AI makes inspiration the only constraint on individual creativity

[1:50:45] Outro

Dad Saves America is a channel dedicated to celebrating heroic fatherhood while teaching the next generation of fathers strategies they can utilize in parenting their children. We believe strong children come from a strong family. We’ve had many experts in the studio, including Jonathan Haidt, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Troy Kotsur, John Mackey, Ben Askren, and Adam Carolla.