Dad Saves America
Dad Saves America
Nick Gillespie on Conspiracy Thinking, Human Progress, and the Search for Meaning
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:44:08
-1:44:08

Nick Gillespie on Conspiracy Thinking, Human Progress, and the Search for Meaning

John Papola
Dec 13, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

I sat down with Nick Gillespie, editor-at-large at “Reason” and a leading voice in libertarian thought, to explore how we find meaning and purpose in a world defined by freedom and complexity. We examine the rise of conspiracy thinking, the role of religion in liberal societies, and the challenges to social and psychological stability amid rapid economic and technological progress. Nick reflects on the styles of RFK Jr., Trump, and Ron Paul and highlights the impacts of personality-driven politics. In an era of shifting cultural norms and institutional distrust, we need leaders who can confront the darker aspects of the world while also fostering genuine community and championing principled action.

“Cultural Bell Curve” video essay: https://youtu.be/MTqtLDVsjSw

Follow Nick on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/nickgillespie

Outline:

[0:00] How did RFK Jr. become a thought leader on the right?

[4:00] Conspiracy, emergent order, and leadership

[16:32] Is Trump’s personality his greatest strength?

[27:25] Abundant wealth and mental anguish

[39:02] Progress complicates our search for meaning

[48:14] Do healthy cultural norms take care of themselves?

[1:05:01] Freedom, institutions, and Catholicism

[1:10:53] Where do we go next after New Atheism?

[1:16:34] Religion is stronger without state involvement

[1:21:19] Can liberalism survive without Christianity?

[1:31:48] What work needs to be done to advance liberty?

[1:39:41] Parental authority requires responsibility

Watch the video version on YouTube: https://youtu.be/LR2iduNUN2E

Make a tax-deductible donation to Dad Saves America: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://secure.anedot.com/emergent-order-foundation/dad-website?⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Visit our website: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.dadsavesamerica.com/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Discussion about this podcast

Dad Saves America
Dad Saves America
Dad Saves America is all about celebrating dads and fatherhood. Fatherhood is the greatest opportunity to make a positive impact you will have in your lifetime. We’re figuring out how to raise a generation of resilient, independent-minded kids who are ready to embrace freedom in their future. Top experts and engaging personalities, including Adam Carolla, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Adam Curry, Daymond John, and Jay Glazer, trade stories of childhood, parenthood, and all the issues impacting how we raise our kids with host John Papola.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
John Papola
Recent Episodes
Michael Munger on the Battle Between Liberalism and Populism
  John Papola
What Modern Socialists Don’t Want You To Know About Hitler
  John Papola
Randy Barnett on Originalism, the Supreme Court, and Constitutional Law
  John Papola
Immigration Policy Researcher on Border Chaos, Failed Leadership, and the Migrant Surge
  John Papola
Rudyard Lynch on Dating Apps, Moral Decline, and the Risk of Civil War
  John Papola
Spike Cohen: Your Government Is Sponsoring Human Trafficking
  John Papola
The Impossible Choice: When a Crime Leads to Pregnancy
  John Papola