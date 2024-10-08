Playback speed
Share post
Niall Ferguson on Academic Censorship, American Freedom, and World War III

John Papola
Oct 08, 2024
Historian Niall Ferguson exposes the growing crisis of academic freedom and free speech in universities, where fear and self-censorship have taken hold. In the face of growing geopolitical threats from authoritarian regimes in China, Russia, and Iran, he warns that the West is undermining its greatest advantage—freedom—by stifling open debate and intellectual rigor. If we continue down this path, we risk allowing Cold War II to escalate into World War III.

Follow Niall on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/nfergus

Check out Dad Saves America on YouTube: https://youtube.com/@dadsavesamerica?si=sgUjp3Cdf_tMxdLN

Make a tax-deductible donation to Dad Saves America: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://secure.anedot.com/emergent-order-foundation/dad-website?⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Visit our website: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.dadsavesamerica.com/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

