Nate Boyer Has Been A Green Beret, Texas Longhorn, And NFL Player | The Show

What are you going to do with the rest of your life? That’s the big question we all face, especially after graduation. If you feel directionless, don’t worry. You're not alone.

Today's guest, Nate Boyer, didn't have a clear path after high school, dropped out of college, and spent a year swabbing the deck on a fishing boat. He became a Green Beret, a walk-on player for the University of Texas Longhorns, played for the Seattle Seahawks, and even directed, wrote, and starred in a feature film. Nate is living proof of how far a growth mindset will take you towards unleashing your full potential.

Now Nate dedicates much of his time and energy to his nonprofit called MVP, which connects combat veterans to former professional athletes to help each other transition back to civilian life after leaving their uniforms behind.

Outline: [0:00] Intro [1:43] Tried college, but ended up on a fishing boat [9:44] Early interest in film and TV [12:45] Answering the call to service [30:56] What is a Green Beret? [42:40] How Nate ended up at UT Austin [48:25] Becoming a Texas Longhorn [57:33] Training to be a long snapper [1:11:14] NFL, national anthem, and Colin Kaepernick [1:35:15] Bringing together veterans and retired athletes [1:44:55] Writing, directing, and starring in a movie [1:52:01] Mental health crisis and rising suicide rates [1:58:52] Dad’s role as inspiration [2:00:49] Lightning round Q&A [2:15:13] Outro

